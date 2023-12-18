Somali forces take over security of presidential palace

Somali forces have taken over the security of the presidential palace and the federal parliament building in the capital, Mogadishu, from the African Union mission in the country (Atmis) after 16 years.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud praised the national army for taking over the security responsibility of the country’s leaders, saying that the move showed the “recovery of the capacity and power” of the country’s military, the state-owned Sonna news agency reported.

The takeover comes as Somali forces begin to assume responsibilities for the country’s security as Atmis troops, who have been fighting al-Shabab and protecting key government installations since 2007, gradually withdraw.

At least 17,000 AU peacekeepers are expected to exit the Horn of Africa nation by the end of next year.