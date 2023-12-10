Somali president’s son receives arrest warrant after motorcycle crash

Turkey is looking for the son of Somalia’s president because he is accused of causing a motorcycle courier’s death by running him over.

A police report said that Mohammed Hassan Cheikh Mohamud crashed into the delivery person during the day in Istanbul.

The police said he was driving a car that they think belonged to the Somali consulate.

Turkey stopped Mr. Mohamud from traveling, but they think he has already left the country.

On X, which used to be called Twitter, Istanbul’s mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu posted a video from a security camera that shows what happened on 30 November.

A car looks like it hit the back of a motorcycle at a busy intersection on a road with many lanes.

38-year-old father-of-two named Yunus Emre Göçer was in a motorcycle accident and taken to the hospital. Sadly, he died from his injuries six days later on Wednesday.

The police report originally said that Mr Göçer was responsible for what happened, so Mr Mohamud was let go, as reported by Mr Göçer’s lawyer in Turkish media.

However, after looking at the security camera footage, it seems like there could be another reason for what happened.

Mr Mohamud, the son of Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has not said anything.

The Turkish prosecutor issued a warrant for Mr. Mohamud’s arrest on Friday that applies internationally.

The police went to his house and found out that he had not been there for almost a week, according to the AFP news agency.

In the last ten years, Turkey and Somalia have become better friends. Turkey has helped Somalia by building things like roads and bridges, training the military, and giving aid to people in need.