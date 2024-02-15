Somalia bans face masks in capital over security fears

Authorities in Somalia have banned face masks in the capital, Mogadishu, due to security concerns.

The spokesperson of the Mogadishu administration, Salah Dheere, said that face masks are being used by criminals to hide their identity and carry out illegal activity.

The masks were widely used during the pandemic.

Authorities also outlawed wearing of hats and carrying weapons in public transport.

But traditional sunnah hats worn by elders are exempt from the ban.

The decision was made during a recent security meeting in Mogadishu, chaired by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Somalia has been plagued by insecurity for years, with the main threats emanating from the al-Shabab militant group.

The al-Qaeda-affiliated group has stepped up attacks in a show of resurgence since President Mohamud’s government launched an offensive against the group in August 2022.