Somalia recalls ambassador in Ethiopia over sea access deal

Earlier, we brought you news of a controversial agreement granting Ethiopia access to a seaport in the self-declared republic of Somaliland.

Now, in response to the deal, Somalia has recalled its ambassador based in Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Bare made the announcement in an urgent press conference on Tuesday.

His government said it strongly rejected the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Somaliland and Ethiopia, calling the agreement “naked aggression” that violates its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Somaliland seceded from Somalia in 1991 but is not recognised internationally as an independent state.

Somalia views Somaliland as part of its territory.

In Tuesday’s response to the deal, the Somali authorities said the MoU was “null and void”, while calling on the public to stay calm.

They also urged the UN Security Council and African Union to discuss the issue.