SOME FARMERS ARE ALLEGEDLY “CASHING IN” THE CREDIT WINDOW FACILITY VOUCHERS

Some farmers are allegedly ‘in cashing’ the credit window facility initiative.

Some farmers acquiring loans under the credit window facility initiative are allegedly asking Agro dealers to only redeem inputs of about 10 to 20 percent and collect money for the rest of the vouchers.

Minister of Agriculture Reuben Mtolo Phiri confirmed in an interview to Breeze FM News.

Mr. Phiri who is also Chipata Central Member of Parliament says it is unfortunate to note that a lot of people have loved money a lot at the expense of development.

Some Banks are currently disbursing codes for the applicants to redeem inputs under the credit window facility initiative.

Breeze FM