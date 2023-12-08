SOME LAWMAKERS SAY PRESIDENTIAL DIRECTIVE ON DESKS IN SCHOOLS IS UNATTAINABLE THIS YEAR

By Chileshe Mwango

Some Members of Parliament have expressed doubt on the possibility of their constituencies meeting the presidential directive of ensuring no pupil in government schools sits on the floor by the end of 2023.

In an interview with Phoenix News, the Lawmakers including Yotam Mtayachalo of Chama North, Chrizoster Phiri of Kabwe Central, Joel Chibuye for Roan constituency, and Lufubu’s Wesley Kolala, have attributed the development to various challenges.

According to the Lawmakers, the challenges include procurement bureaucracy, local contractors’ lack of capacity to deliver on time, and overspending on other development projects.

However, the Parliamentarians are optimistic that the presidential decree will be met next year, recognizing that there have been significant gains in most schools in terms of desk purchases.

President Hakainde Hichilema directed local authorities to ensure that no child sits on the floor by the end of December 2023.

PHOENIX NEWS