SOME MINISTRY OF FINANCE OFFICIALS RETURN STOLEN FUNDS

Anti-Corruption Commission Director General, Tom Shamakamba, has disclosed that some officials at the Ministry of Finance and National Planning have started surrendering public funds they allegedly stole through fictitious events.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the ongoing workshop for Prosecutors and Investigators in Asset Tracing and Recovery, Mr. Shamakamba says more people involved in the 100-million-kwacha scandal are willing to give back the alleged stolen money.

And Director of Public Prosecutions Gilbert Phiri has revealed that there are several cases that the State is handling which are non conviction forfeitures.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Alliance Country Representative Dr. Freda Mwamba Brazle says the ability to trace, identify and recover assets is critical to dismantling criminal organisations.- Diamond TV