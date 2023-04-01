Some Money Was Still In Pledges Pending Date Announcement – Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE)

SOME MONEY WAS STILL IN PLEDGES PENDING DATE ANNOUNCEMENT – BRE

Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) Ngambela Mukela Manyando says some money was still in pledges and the owners were still holding on to it waiting for the announcement of the date for Kuomboka Ceremony.

Mr. Manyando says those whose money was received should not worry as their contributions will be channelled towards preparations for next year’s ceremony.

He explains that a special committee will be established to account for every amount that was contributed, with the aim of channelling such towards expenses for next year’s event.

The Ngambela was commenting on reactions from members of the general public following the cancellation of the ceremony after fundraising ventures were held in some parts of the country.

Mongu times