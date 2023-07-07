SOME NDOLA MILLERS STILL GRAPPLING WITH EXCESS MEALIE MEAL

By Nonhlanhla Phuti

Some millers in Ndola on the Copperbelt are still grappling with excess mealie meal due to the long procedure in acquiring government clearance to move stock in large quantities.

Last month, a number of milling companies were forced to halt production of mealie -meal because of the excess stock they were struggling to sell on the local market.

A source from one of the milling companies has however disclosed to Phoenix News that the company has resumed production of mealie-meal but is only producing in small quantities due to the existing restrictions of moving large stock across different towns following measures that were recently put in place to curb mealie meal smuggling.

The miller who says production has reduced by 60% to satisfy the local market only has challenged government to devise ways of expediting the process of acquiring government clearance to sell stock in large qualities to other areas.

And Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Augustine Kasongo who confirmed there has been a delay in the process revealed that government through the Ministry of Agriculture is looking at finding ways to decentralize the process as most millers on the Copperbelt are being disadvantaged because clearance is only being done from Lusaka.

PHOENIX NEWS