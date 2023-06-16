Some Opposition Leaders Have Redirected Their Focus To Criticise Institutions Of Govt After Several Attempts To Castigate The Personality Of President HH

SOME OPPOSITION LEADERS HAVE REDIRECTED THEIR FOCUS TO CRITICISE INSTITUTIONS OF GOVT AFTER SEVERAL ATTEMPTS TO CASTIGATE THE PERSONALITY OF PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA …***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

It is regrettable that some opposition leaders think criticising instituitions of govt may bring about opposition political relevance in Zambia . We have requested them to avoid personalizing their critics on the president because of their own reasons , we have continued to encourage the opposition to be more objective and systimatic on issues that are happening in the country in order to offer meticulous ideas on the need for checks and balances . Since 2021 the course for opposition politics in Zambia has been modeled in such a way that the opposition has been working together in particular to ensure president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is made unpopular , a motive which was used when the UPND was in opposition until recently , we have seen the UPND govt scoring and pushing a nail on the haters each day that the UPND spends in govt .

We can not forget our history , any country that does not regard the history of it’s nation whether bad or good is a dead one . We were once a one party participatory democracy , and we all understand how institutions of govt operated in this country , since shifting to multiparty politics in Zambia we have seen how some regimes took institutions of govt under siege , elections were compromised , we have been witnesses of how some private media houses were closed and others placed under strict surveillances, the state media was used as a propaganda tool to ensure regimes had special political mileage , freedoms of the citizens were withdrawn with impunity , police brutality , institutions of govt used selective justice , lack of equity distribution of state resources , churches were being funded to silence the voices , none governmental organizations were being threatened with a new law to monitor their fundings . A lot had gone wrong in this country .

How many of these opposition leaders talked and CRITICISED about the diminishing democracy in this country during the times of hell in zambia , people have been found with billions of money in their homes , the opposition is not asking where and how these people acquired the money , but they are blaming instituitions of govt which maintains the treasury on behalf of the zambian people , there was thin Political space which kept president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA confined because of being the frontier in scooping the 2021 general election , opposition leaders faught against president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA to ensure the then ruling party consolidated power , the opposition leaders are free to go by their Political agenda today , if they have failed to match the charismatic leadership style of PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA , instituitions of govt have nothing to do with the politics of this country . The UPND govt has restored dignity and discipline in the nation ,we no longer see some citizens live like second class or orphans in this country , zambia’s identity internationally is now a marvell .

The opposition should tell the nation what the offer is if they form govt and what they are going to do better , president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has made unprecedented decisions , employing over 50 thousand workers in less than two years , increased CDF funds , introduced free education , bursaries , meal allowances to university students , pension payments normalised , equity distribution of state resources across the country , zambia is a destiny for Capital investment because of good governance , better economic diplomacy and intellectual presentations . Forward we are moving . God bless mother Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY