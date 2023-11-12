SOME PARLIAMENTARIANS EXHIBITING IMMATURITY – Maiko Zulu

SOME PARLIAMENTARIANS EXHIBITING IMMATURITY – ZULU

LUSAKA based Reggae Artist and Human Rights Activist, Maiko Zulu, has told Members of Parliament to examine their behaviour and stop the immaturity being exhibited in Parliament.

In an interview with Byta FM News, Zulu warned Members of Parliament to stop using Parliament to settle political battles but instead focus on delivering the aspirations of the voters.

Zulu explained that the recent expulsion of 19 Law Makers from Parliament was as a result of gross misconduct because they chose to fight political battles on the Floor of the House instead of representing the aspirations of the voters.

Zulu has urged Members of Parliament to focus their energy on advocating for development and also consult voters on what laws they want to be amended.

And Youth and Political Activist Henry Simfukwe said Parliament is not an arena for Politics but serious business.

Simfukwe said the expulsion of Patriotic Front Members of Parliament is as result of loyalty to the party instead of the voters.

