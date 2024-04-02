Some people have abandoned me worse in my sickness- Chishimba Kambwili

Chishimba Kambwili writes
Some people have abandoned me worse in my sickness.
They showed fake love and friendship when I was able to provide, help them and in position of authority. But for me and my family we pray to God to make them realise that not all days are Sundays.
Let them learn that we need to be friends regardless.
MWEBAMUNYINANE; ICIBEMBA CITILA, “UMWAUME TAWA AFUKAMAFYE” ELYO KABILI “INSHIKU MUTANDA TASHICELAMUMO”.
Thanks to those who have remained with me regardless and continue rendering moral and financial support.
God bless you all
Thanks.
Which friends are you talking about? Are your friends not the ones who were sponsoring you to go and insult Tongas so Zambians could sympathize with them?
The self confessed instigator and promoter of Tribal Hatred Cornelius Mweetwa, who and his UPND were sending Hon Kambwili to insult Tongas so that Zambians can hate ECL there you are… Your accomplice in Tribal Hate is complaining. See him and strategize on which Tribe to insult next.