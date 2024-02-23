SON HIGH ON WÈÈD KÌLLS MOTHER IN KASEMPA

A 32-year-old man of Katenda area in Kasempa district has allegedly, mùrdèred his mother after she rebuked him over his habit of smoking marijuana.

Kila Kyembe hit his mother, Biliben Manguya, on the head with a wooden pole, when he was told to stop substance abuse and make himself useful.

North-Western Provincial Police Commanding officer, Denis Moola has confirmed the arrest of the suspect, who is now receiving treatment at Mukinge Mission Hospital, as he was beaten by the community for causing the death of his mother.

Diamond TV