By Darius Choonya

A 17-year-old boy of Lusaka’s Chazanga Compound is nursing gunshot wounds after he was shot by a teacher of SOS Secondary School identified as Holland Phiri.

Kelvin Zulu tells Diamond News that he was shot on his way home from a funeral in the neighborhood at midnight on Monday 4th April 2022.

An emotional Zulu recounts hearing sounds of gunshots coming from Phiri’s residence and within the brief moments, he was hit on the left thigh and the bullet went through to his right leg.

He says the shooter, whom he claims mistook him for a criminal, later dumped him at a nearby dumpsite.

Police Spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga, says the teacher has since been apprehended for unlawful wounding and will appear in court soon.

A shotgun was used in the act whose bullet is yet to be dislodged by doctors from the boy’s body.

Credit: Diamond TV