South Africa cricket player’s pro-Israel comments under investigation

SA cricket player’s pro-Israel comments under investigation

South Africa’s cricket governing body has opened an independent inquiry into alleged pro-Israel comments made by the captain of the national under-19 cricket team, David Teeger.

“Yes, I’ve been [given] this award, and yes, I’m now the rising star, but the true rising stars are the young soldiers in Israel,” Teeger, 18, reportedly said last month at an award ceremony for Jewish achievers.

“And I’d like to dedicate it to the state of Israel and every single soldier fighting so that we can live and thrive in the diaspora.”

Cricket South Africa (CSA) said an independent inquiry will determine whether Teeger’s comments violated its code of conduct or that of his team, Central Gauteng Lions.

The South African activist group Palestine Solidarity Alliance had filed a complaint with CSA and other sports bodies for Teeger’s suspension from both the national team and his Gauteng-based team over what they termed as his “provocative, biased and inflammatory” comments.

Teeger has not addressed his alleged comments or the investigation.