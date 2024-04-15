South African band join Doja Cat at Coachella

A South African acapella band have received widespread praise after performing with hit US musician Doja Cat at the Coachella music festival.

The Joy joined Doja Cat for her Sunday night headline slot, drawing acclaim for their mashup of the rapper’s single “Shutcho”.

The group sang in Zulu, delivering what Billboard called a “gorgeous” five-part harmony.

Critics interpreted the performance as a nod to Doja Cat’s heritage – the Grammy award-winning artist has a South African father.

South Africans on social media praised The Joy, who hail from the coastal city of Durban, for promoting the country’s culture on the global stage.

“What a moment,” the group wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, after the show.

The performance was watched by a crowd of nearly 100,000 fans gathered at Coachella’s main stage. It was also livestreamed to thousands of other viewers online.

Doja Cat made history as the first female rapper to headline Coachella or any major annual music festival in the US.

It is believed that The Joy became the first South African group to perform on Coachella’s main stage.

Coachella, an annual music festival in the California desert, draws thousands of people to see some of the world’s biggest acts.

It is arguably the biggest and most prestigious US music festival.