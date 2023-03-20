SOUTH AFRICAN CORRUPTION INVESTIGATOR SHOT DEAD
(BBC) A South African accountant who was investigating high-level corruption cases has been shot dead along with his son.
Cloete Murray, 50, was the liquidator for Bosasa, a company implicated in numerous government contract scandals.
He also worked as a liquidator for firms linked to the wealthy Gupta brothers, who deny bribery accusations.
Police will see if there is a link between Mr Murray’s murder and these corruption investigations.
Mr Murray was shot by unknown gunmen while driving in Johannesburg with his 28-year-old son Thomas, a legal adviser, on Saturday.
His son died at the scene while Mr Murray was taken to hospital and later died of his injuries, local media reported, citing a police spokesperson.
The pair were driving their white Toyota Prado towards their home in Pretoria, South African media reported.
Mr Murray’s job as a court-appointed company liquidator was to look into the accounts of firms that had folded, recover assets, and report any criminality.
One of those companies was Bosasa, a government contractor specialising in prison services.
The landmark Zondo commission into corruption concluded the company extensively bribed politicians and government officials to get government contracts during the nine-year presidency of Jacob Zuma, from 2009 to 2018.
Mr Zuma refused to co-operate with the inquiry but has denied accusations of corruption.
In 2018, current South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said he would repay a $35,000 (£27,300) donation from Bosasa.