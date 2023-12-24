South African Student Kills Teacher, Wears Her Clothes While Escaping From The Scene

SOUTH AFRICA: The murder suspect, Bafana Mahungela, denies stalking Kirsten Kluyts, insisting that his only crime was stealing her clothes and wearing her T-shirt, which he later discarded in a drain.

Cell phone location data reveals he was in George Lea Park in Sandton the morning of Kluyts’ murder, contradicting his account.

The evidence was presented during his bail hearing at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court.

Kluyts, a 34-year-old teacher, was found dead from a gunshot wound on October 29, 2023, in George Lea Recreational Park in Sandton.