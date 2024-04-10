South African viral sensation Skomota allegedly being exploited by manager

Moruti wa Dikota, the manager of South African entertainer Skomota, has come under fire after allegations that he has been defrauding the viral sensation of his money and even chased him out of his flat at one point.

In a clip that sent tongues wagging on social media, Skomota’s road manager, Skhothane sa Pitori claimed that Dikota had been utilising the dancer’s money for his personal use.

Skhothane claimed that Skomota does not have his own personal bank account and had at one point been evicted from his flat by an irate Dikota.

Last year, the rumour mill revealed that Skomota makes a whopping R545 000 monthly. Earlier this year, Skomota’s booking fee was revealed in a leaked WhatsApp chat. The leaked chat revealed that the performer costs R90 000 to book.

Despite this, Skhothane also revealed that Skomota still lives in a RDP house and has never paid tax. Government subsidy houses are usually for the poor and less fortunate in Mzansi.

The video caused a reaction from outspoken performer Ntsiki Mazwai, who said all that was happening to Skomota was due to Mzansi’s lax laws.

“Did we not tell you that there are no LAWS in the SA art scene? And that we have no minister?” she posted on X.

Earlier this year, Mzansi was more than convinced that Moruti was allegedly exploiting Skomota after their behind-the-scenes video went viral.

In that video, Dikota was seen tongue-lashing Skomota after he failed to follow instructions during their promotional video shoot.

Despite the allegations, Skomota has caught the eye with some of his flashiest outfits, which reportedly cost a fortune.

Earlier this year, he made headlines when he was spotted wearing a R20 000 outfit, as he put on Karl Lagerfeld sneakers, valued at R2 579, and original slim-fit Bronny jeans, which cost at least R4 950.

Skomota complimented his outfit with an Original L.12 petit piqué cotton Lacoste polo shirt, which cost R2 495.