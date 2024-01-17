South and North cannot be united – Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that joining with South Korea is not possible anymore and wants to change the constitution to call them the main enemy.

Mr Kim also said three groups working on bringing families back together will close, according to state media KCNA.

The president of South Korea said they will react even more strongly if North Korea provokes them.

North and South Korea have been separated since the Korean War ended in 1953.

They didn’t agree to a peace treaty and have been technically still at war ever since.

Mr Kim gave a speech at North Korea’s parliament and said that they should change their rules to teach people that South Korea is their main enemy.

He also said that if there is a war in Korea, the country’s laws should show how they would take control of the South.

Mr Kim took over from his father as the leader of North Korea in 2011. He said that North Korea doesn’t want war, but also won’t try to avoid it. This was reported by KCNA.

He said he was making a new decision about relationships between the north and the south, and he wanted to get rid of all the groups that were working on bringing them back together.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol told his cabinet that if North Korea does something bad, South Korea will hit back even harder. He said the South Korean military is very strong and can respond strongly.

Increased conflicts or problems.

He said this as tensions got worse between North and South Korea in the past few months.

In November, North Korea stopped a deal with South Korea that was supposed to make their military less tense for five years. It said it would stop trying to stop a war and would send more soldiers to the border.

The South had stopped the agreement for a little while because Mr. Kim said he sent a spy satellite into space.

The North’s words and actions have been getting worse since then.

During the end-of-year meetings, Mr. Kim said he wanted to change North Korea’s position on relations with South Korea and its policy on reunification. He said he wanted to make a big change in the policy towards “the enemy”.

He also said he might use nuclear weapons on the South, and asked for more weapons for his country’s military.

The North recently fired missiles and held live-fire exercises near South Korea.

In a recent report by 38 North, an organization in the US that studies North Korea, two experts, Robert Carlin and Siegfried S Hecker, said that the situation in Korea is more dangerous now than it has ever been since the Korean War started in 1950.

“It may seem like an exaggeration, but we think that Kim Jong Un has decided to go to war, just like his grandfather did in 1950,” the statement read.

“We don’t know when or how Kim will attack, but the danger is much worse than the usual warnings from Washington, Seoul, and Tokyo about North Korea’s actions. ”

It also said that it didn’t think North Korean media’s talk about getting ready for war was just empty threats.

At the same time, North Korea’s Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui is in Russia and is expected to meet with President Vladimir Putin.

The two countries have gotten closer lately, because both are not liked by Western powers. In September, Mr. Kim went to Russia and met Mr. Putin