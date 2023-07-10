SOUTH CHIEFS’ WELCOME REVISION OF LEGAL MARRIAGE AGE FROM 16 TO 19

The Southern Province Council of Chiefs has commended government for considering revising the legal marriage age from 16 to 19 years.

Council Vice Chairperson Chief Choongo of the Tonga speaking people in Monze district says the gesture to revise the legal age for matrimony will help curb the problem of early marriage that the country has witnessed.

In an interview, Chief Monze stated that the traditional leadership across the province had a tough time fighting the early marriage as there was no legal backing when the age was still at 16 years.

He further said the revision will see a lot of children enjoy their childhood and will not be married off at a young age.

Recently, Acting Chief Government Spokesperson Makozo Chikote disclosed that cabinet has approved the publication and introduction in parliament of the Marriage Amendment Bill 2023 to revise the marriage age in order to align it with the provisions of the constitution of Zambia and the children’s code act of 2022.

