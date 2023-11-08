SOUTH KOREA TO OPEN EMBASSY IN ZAMBIA

KOREA TO OPEN EMBASSY IN ZAMBIA

By Staff Reporter

The Government of the Republic of Korea has announced that it will open an Embassy in Zambia in 2024 to enhance diplomatic cooperation between the two countries.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, by the Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Korea plans to establish new diplomatic missions in 12 countries next year in an effort to expand its diplomatic capabilities and functions.

“The 12 countries are: the Marshall Islands in the central Pacific Ocean; Botswana, Sierra Leone and Zambia in Africa; Suriname and Jamaica in Central and South America; Estonia, Luxembourg, Lithuania and Slovenia in Europe; and Armenia and Georgia in Southwest Asia,” reads the statement in part.

Out of 12 embassies to be established, eight countries will have new Korean embassies opened in accordance with the principle of reciprocity as they already have their embassies in Seoul. Jamaica and Georgia, which have existing consulates will be upgraded to embassies, while Botswana and Suriname will have new consulates established.

This development follows an appeal made by His Excellency Ambassador Andrew Banda during the presentation of his letters of credence to President Yoon Suk Yeol to open a Korean Embassy in Zambia.

The opening of the diplomatic mission in Zambia is a clear demonstration of the Republic of Korea’s government determination to expand cooperation and exchanges with Zambia.

And commenting on the development, Ambassador Banda said the development was testament of the confidence the Republic of Korea had in the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema.

He said the opening of the Korean embassy in Zambia would boast trade in line with President Hichilema’s drive for economic diplomacy.

This is according to a statement issued by the First Secretary, Tourism at the Zambian Embassy in the Republic of Korea, Zondi Chilembo.