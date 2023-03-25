SP CONFIDENT OF WINNING MUCHINDA WARD BY ELECTION IN SERENJE

(Saturday March 25, 2023) Press Release

The Socialist Party (SP) says it is satisfied that Rodwell Kunda will emerge victorious in the Muchinda Ward By-election in Serenje District, Central Province, set for April 20, 2023.

Other candidates are PF’s Mike Chikubula, Leadership Movement’s Wezi Kaonga and UPND’s Thomas Phiri.

The By-election was occasioned by the resignation of PF Councilor, Doris Ikona, who was also the Vice Council Chairperson for Serenje.

SP Central Province Media Coordinator under the National Campaign Manager’s Office, Aristack Kunda, revealed that the people of Muchinda Ward welcomed Rodwell Kunda because he understood challenges and was living in the area.

Mr. Kunda added that the SP Candidate, once elected, would transform the Ward which only has one clinic.

He pledged that Mr. Kunda would also facilitate more teachers houses at Nyamanda School and expand classroom space from the current two.

Mr. Kunda reaffirmed the SP Candidate’s commitment towards pushing for electricity connections to public facilities in areas such as Kamalamba, Makolongo, Muzabwela, Scheme and Four Ways which had no electricity despite power lines being nearby.

He emphasized that the SP Candidate would facilitate building of a market shelter at Chisebwa where people were trading in the open thereby being exposed to harsh weather conditions.

Mr. Kunda said the SP Candidate would ensure that there were crossing points for people outside Silverland area where there were no bridges, making it difficult to cross Nyamanda and Mfuna Rivers, especially in the rainy season.

He was saddened that Muchinda Ward only had one police post at Scheme Area, covering up to Nyamanda which was 40 kilometers away from areas such as Chisebwa and Fitebo.

Mr. Kunda implored stakeholders involved in the Muchinda Ward by-election to execute their mandate with impartiality.

He condemned the violence which occurred on Nominations Day for the by-election on Thursday, 16th March, 2023 perpetuated by UPND at Mulilima Scheme Area.

Mr. Kunda committed that SP would abide by the Electoral Code of Conduct which guided the conduct of all electoral stakeholders during the campaign period.

He stressed that SP remained Zambia’s most attractive option for Zambians because of good policies.

Mr. Kunda urged the people of Central Province to work with the Socialist Party because it believed in development.

He urged the people of Zambia to trust the Socialist Party President Fred M’membe as a political messiah to restore the dignity of Zambians without dehumanizing anyone.