Speaker Nelly Mutti Will One Day Be Jailed- Sangwa

SPEAKER WILL ONE DAY BE JAILED, Sangwa

CONSTITUTIONAL lawyer John Sangwa says Speaker of National Assembly Nelly Mutti is in breach of the Constitution for effecting changes with regards to Chief Parliamentary Whip and Leader of the Opposition.

Sangwa says Nelly Mutti is a sure candidate of Jail looking at how she has breached the Constitution of Zambia and, abused her powers and authority. He has condemned the warning against MPs by Mutti.

And Sangwa has warned that President Hakainde Hichilema will be made answerable for refusing to move to State House and deciding to make public money to be spent on transporting him to and from State House.

However, commenting on the ongoing leadership wrangles in PF, Sangwa says the Speaker as well as the Registrar of Societies are all going to have difficulties when UPND government leaves office because they are aiding criminality.

Meanwhile, Sangwa says he still rates Hakainde Hichilema a failure for failing to honor campaign promises and making Zambia’s econom