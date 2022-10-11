SPEAKER NELLY MUTTI’S ASSETS UP BY K39 MILLION IN A YEAR

By Darius Choonya

Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti’s networth has gone up to K419 million in 2022 from K380 million in 2021.

This is according to her latest declared assets and liabilities before the office of the chief justice.

The speaker is among the four public office holders that have declared their assets and liability for the year 2022 among 166 public office holders.

The other three include Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Malungo Chisangano, Second Deputy Speaker Moses Moyo and Energy Minister, Peter Chibwe with a total assets declared being K57.5 million and 30,000 dollars.

According to the parliamentary and ministerial code of conduct, all public office holders are supposed to declare their assets and liabilities within thirty days after the appointment and within thirty days after each anniversary of their appointment, to the office of the Chief Justice.