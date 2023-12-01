SPEAKER REFUSES MP TO ASK QUESTIONS ON BANK OF ZAMBIA RAISING OF STATUTORY RESERVE

Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti has refused Chitambo MP, Remember Mutale from asking questions about Bank of Zambia raising of statutory reserves ratio from 11.5 to 14.5 points.

Mutale had raised the matter on the floor as a matter of public urgent but was advised to put it in writing.

He comolied with the directive by the Speaker and did so but his written request has been refused.

Below is the Speakers Response;

29th November, 2023

Mr Remember Mutale, MP

National Assembly

P O Box 31299

LUSAKA

Dear Sir,

QUESTION UNDER STANDING ORDER 76

I am directed to inform you that your request to ask the following Question under

Standing Order 76 has not been approved because its subject matter, though

important, does not fall within the contemplation of the Standing Order:

“To ask the Minister of Finance and National Planning what the impact of the Bank of Zambia’s raising of the Statutory Reserve Ratio from 11.5 percent to 14.5

percent is, on:

(a)

availability of money to micro, small and medium enterprises to boost

their businesses;

people servicing loans from various lending institutions; and

general outlook of the economy.

b)

You may wish to know, Sir, that for a Question to be considered as `urgent” under

Standing Order 76, it must be such that if the Executive does not act immediately,

either the security of the state would be compromised or some catastrophe would

befall the nation.

Your Question, therefore, does not fall within these parameters.

In this regard, the Question will be processed as an ordinary Question under

Standing Order 74 and will be included in the next issue of the Notice of Questions.

Yours faithfully,

Charles Haambote

for/CLERK OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY