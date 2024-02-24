SPEAKER WASN’T BEING DISCRIMINATORY WHEN SHE BANNED NGONI HEADBANDS IN PALREY – National Assembly

SPEAKER WASN’T BEING DISCRIMINATORY WHEN SHE BANNED NGONI HEADBANDS IN PALREY – NA

THE National Assembly of Zambia says Speaker Nelly Mutti was on firm ground when she guided that members of parliament are not supposed to wear the Ngoni traditional head gear in the House because it is a violation of parliamentary rules.

And the National Assembly has urged citizens to avoid issuing alarming statements on the proceedings of the House as it amounts to contempt.

On Thursday, Speaker Mutti ruled that members of parliament were not allowed to wear the Ngoni traditional headbands in the House because it was against Standing Orders.

However, various stakeholders including PF faction Chairperson for Information and Publicity Emmanuel Mwamba lamented that Speaker Mutti was being discriminatory because members of parliament have previously worn traditional outfits in the House…

