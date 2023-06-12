SPETUZ OBJECTS THE NEW CODE OF CONDUCT

… condemns the imposing and enacting of the retrogressive and punitive code of conduct recently released by government

Kitwe… Monday June 12, 2023

The Special Education Teachers’ Union of Zambia has condemned the imposing and enacting of the retrogressive and punitive code of conduct recently released by government.

The Union says while it appreciates the government efforts wanting to uphold the working ethics of all civil servants, they don’t dispute that the code of conduct contains a good number of progressive provisions which will cause civil servants to always remain alert and deliver accordingly.

SPETUZ President Frankson Musukwa says the union feels that in this era, it is not necessary to include some sections which the union sees as wanting to instill fear in the workers.

“As SPETUZ, we disapprove the new laws. We wish to also register disappointment if some labour leaders did take part in coming up with the just released code of conduct,” he said.

“One wonders who they are representing. SPETUZ demand for withdrawal of retrogressive and punitive disciplinary code and procedures for handling offences in the public service and urge the government to embrace the holistic spirit of consultation and engagement with all stakeholders.”