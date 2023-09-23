SP’S KASHINGA SUMMONED BY POLICE

KASHINGA SUMMONED BY POLICE

The opposition Socialist Party-SP-, Copperbelt Mobilization Chairperson Reagan Kashinga has been summoned to appear before the Mufulira District Criminal Investigation office on Tuesday, September, 26, 2023, at 10:00 hours.

Mr. Kashinga is scheduled to be questioned over the video circulating on social media where he is alleged to have made some sensitive utterances.

And speaking in an interview with Mafken FM radio, Mr. Kashinga says he is not shaken and he further states that this is merely political persecution.

Mafken FM