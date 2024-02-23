Stadium to be built where Kiptum trained – minister

Listing the building work for various sporting facilities in Kenya, the country’s Sports Minister Ababu Namwamba said: “I see no reason why we cannot add these Chepkorio grounds.”

It comes after several others at Friday’s funeral for Kelvin Kiptum had called for a stadium to be built in the town where the athlete trained, to honour his memory and nurture future talent.

Mr Namwamba also said Kiptum was a great “symbol” of integrity because he passed his drugs tests, proving that: “You can run, you can win, you can shatter world records without doping.”

He went on to state his admiration for Kenya’s athletes, telling them, “You are the goose that lays the golden egg.

“Our number-one export is not tea, not coffee, not tourism – it is these great sportsmen and women.”