STAGING MUMBI PHIRI BESIDES ECL AND SCREAMING FOR THE RETURN OF ECL TO ACTIVE POLITICS AND DANCING A SONG “NALITUMPA” CALLS FOR A DEEP CHECK ON THE MENTAL FACULTY OF THE FORMER PRESIDENT …***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

We may be thinking all is well in the mind of ECL and yet he needs a serious check on his health since losing power , I take exceptions from the caption where MUMBI PHIRI was staged screaming and shouting that ECL withdraws his retirement letter from govt and returns to active politics , this call by MUMBI PHIRI can never represent the voice of the zambian people , but some members of the PF who have resolved that there are no leaders in PF unless ECL , is ECL deficient of substance to understand that what MUMBI PHIRI was doing can not improve his advancement to becoming president of this country ever again ? . If we can check the body language and reactions of ECL as he was moving to the frontier , one may doubt his mental faculty because he may not be in the right frame of mind , ECL may be experiencing mental distress as a result of the shock of loosing that election which he thought he had every one in place he needed using strategic interests to ensure they made him win the 2021 general elections .

It is very undeniable ECL needs help from other former leaders from other countries , it is unfortunate that his close friends MUGABE is not there and MUSEVENI is still serving . Who are the people that surround ECL who are telling him he can be president of zambia again ?, the MMD pundits surely BOWMAN , NAKACHINDA , LUBINDA KAMBWILI , MWAMBA , MWILA can help ECL return to power in Zambia ? , some people may think am just too excited and insensitive to the plight of ECL , if ECL is not helped and counselled , the effects of him desiring to become president will begin to take a serious tole on his body health , only himself understands what it takes to loose power when one still needed the presidency atmost , and loosing power to the person he despised makes it even worse and heartbreaking for ECL in the faces of zambians , it is not his courage which is determining his return , something is terribly wrong in the mind , therapists are needed as soon as possible because if he goes into an election which he will loose , it will be worse for him and all the people around him now will evaporate in thin air leaving him alone to take care of his depression . Someone will remember that I’ve said it .

We may not know how much there is already in the wage of distress in the life of ECL , churches have failed to prepare ECL to be a predictable person , that includes a lot of organisations in Zambia that are watching how ECL is being driven by impulse by everyone in the PF party that is behaving like a carder in front of ECL , why has ECL chosen to loose his dignity by taking pride because he still has followers around him who are still praising him , it is very important for a y man to loose friends but maintain his dignity , the status which ECL is going to give up has many benefits than returning to politics and fail to even get what he scored in the last general election , we can help ECL as a country otherwise PF members are destroying his good concious and they will never be anywhere near him after he looses the next elections . It is now very difficult for any zambian to know who ECL is because his decisions are influenced by his surrogates , it was going to be the right time for ECL if he chose not to be used as a pone by some people who can never do anything in life without him , PF clowns are destroying ECL more if they are not careful with the cosmetic political praises they are showering him in front of the cameras God bless mother Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY