STAKEHOLDERS REACT TO EDGAR LUNGU’S RETURN TO ACTIVE POLITICS
By Lukundo Nankamba/Patricia Male
Some stakeholders have received news of former President Edgar Lungu’s return to active politics with mixed feelings.
Political Analyst Bizeck Phiri says the return of Mr. Lungu to active politics is untimely as it will further weaken the party’s potential to win the 2026 general elections.
Professor Phiri is of the view that Mr. Lungu would have allowed other party members to take up this role as this is the only way to revamp the former ruling party.
He tells Phoenix News that Mr. Lungu’s return will also cause division among party members who were vying for the same position.
But Human Rights Defender Brebner Changala has welcomed the return of Mr. Lungu to active politics, saying it is time for the former head of state to speak out on the abuse he suffered from the current government the last 2 years.
Mr. Changala says Mr. Lungu has done well to return to active politics so that he can save the PF from what is currently happening and give President Hakainde Hichilema a good run for his money.
Meanwhile, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the return of Mr. Lungu to active politics is not surprising adding that the former head of state has always been in active politics.
