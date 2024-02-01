STAKEHOLDERS REACT TO FORMATION OF PEOPLE’S MOVEMENT BY OPPOSITION POLITICAL PARTIES

By Chileshe Mwango

Political Analyst Eustone Chiputa has advised opposition political parties that make up the newly formed “Peoples’ Movement” to ensure the presidential candidate to be picked in the 2026 elections is democratically elected.

Some opposition political parties that include the Patriotic Front, Citizens First, National Democratic Congress, Golden Party of Zambia, New Heritage Party and the United Liberal Party have announced the formation of the “People’s Movement” which will culminate into a political party alliance ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Reacting to this development in an interview with Phoenix News, Dr. Chiputa who has welcomed the formation of the movement says filing in a democratically elected candidate in the 2026 elections will boost the confidence of its members.

Dr. Chiputa has reminded the movement that people want to see democracy thrive hence the need for them to ensure that is adhered to.

Meanwhile, Governance Expert Wesley Miyanda says it will be a waste of time if the movement does not last to the 2026 elections as has been the case in the past where political party alliances failed to endure up to election time.

