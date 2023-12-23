STAKEHOLDERS REACT TO PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S STATEMENT ON CORRUPTION CASES TO BE TRIED IN 5 MONTHS

By Balewa Zyuulu/ Nonhlanhla Phuti

Opposition Green Party Leader Peter Sinkamba has urged Chief Justice Mumba Malila to initiate reforms for expediting corruption-related case trials.

During yesterday’s year-end press briefing, President Hakainde Hichilema revealed that corruption cases will now undergo trial within a five-month period.

Commenting on this announcement, Mr. Sinkamba is disappointed that despite the establishment of the fast-track financial crimes court two years ago, there has been no noticeable progress in expediting corruption-related trials.

Mr Sinkamba tells Phoenix News that while the president has emphasized the urgency of fast-tracking cases on multiple occasions, both law enforcement agencies and the judiciary have been sluggish in implementing these directives.

Meanwhile, Governance Activist Arden Matafwali has urged government as it moves to speedily dispose off corruption cases to ensure that the fight is not only centered on those who served in the previous regime.

Mr. Matafwali tells Phoenix News that the fight against corruption should not be selective but should be done collectively.

He is also concerned that fast track courts, despite being established, have not performed as expected and has questioned the purpose of their formation when they cannot prosecute cases.

PHOENIX NEWS