STAKEHOLDERS WELCOME DECLARATION OF 2024 DROUGHT SITUATION AS AN EMERGENCY AND NATIONAL DISASTER

By Chileshe Mwango

The declaration of the 2024 drought situation as an emergency and a national disaster by President Hakainde Hichilema has been welcomed by some stakeholders.

In his address to the nation yesterday on the current drought, the Head of State officially declared the situation which has affected over 1 million hectares of crops across the country as an emergency and a national disaster.

Commenting on this development, former Caritas Zambia Executive Director Eugene Kabilika says the move will help avert all challenges being experienced now and those expected as every support received will be channeled towards this cause.

Mr. Kabilika tells Phoenix News that the realignment of resources from the national budget to areas that will be in dire need will save lives as opposed to just leaving the situation as it is.

And Civil Society for Poverty Reduction-CSPR- Executive Director Faides Tambatamba says the declaration of the drought situation as an emergency and a national disaster is long overdue.

Ms. Tambatamba however notes the need for prudent utilization of resources that will come in form of support and ensuring they are targeted to the identified needy areas.

PHOENIX NEWS