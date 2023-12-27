STANLEY KAKUBO’S RESIGNATION WELCOMED

By Lukundo Nankamba

Transparency International Zambia -TIZ- has described the resignation of Stanley Kakubo as Foreign Affairs Minister as a demonstration of good leadership.

Mr. Kakubo yesterday resigned as foreign affairs minister after reports of alleged corruption between him and some Chinese nationals emerged.

Commenting on this development, TIZ Executive Director Maurice nyambe says the move by the former minister is commendable as it will pave way for investigations without any external influence.

Mr Nyambe has told Phoenix News that Mr. Kakubo’s move is rare especially among cabinet ministers and reflects good political leadership.

And Southern Africa Network Against Corruption –SANAC- Executive Director Gregory Chifire has also applauded Mr Kakubo for taking such a bold step as it will allow the law to take its course.

but former foreign affairs minister harry kalaba has charged that asking Mr. Kakubo to resign instead of firing him in the face of glaring corruption allegations is a ploy by President Hichilema to shield the disgraced former minister from investigations by law enforcement agencies.

Mr Kalaba also says President Hichilema accepting the resignation of Mr Kakubo is a sad reality confirming that the president is failing to accept that there is grand corruption in his government.

He has since urged the anti-corruption commission, drug enforcement commission and the Zambia revenue authority to investigate Mr. Kakubo as failure to do so will justify why the president failed to fire him.

PHOENIX NEWS