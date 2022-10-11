Stardy Mwale, Clever Mpoha Appear In The Lusaka Magistrate Court For Corrupt Practices

FORMER Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Stardy Mwale and his counterpart Clever Mpoha have appeared before the Lusaka Magistrate for Corrupt Practices by Public Officer and Corrupt Practices respectively involving about USD$200,000.

Mwale in this matter is alleged to have received the USD$200,000 as a reward for facilitating a payment of management fees to Africa Security Academy emanating from a contract for supply of uniforms at the Ministry of Defence, while Mpoha is alleged to have awarded Mwale the same money.

The duo are charged with Corrupt Practices by Public Officer and Corrupt Practices contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

When the matter came up before Magistrate Silvia Munyinya, the duo had their charges explained to them, pending consent from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for plea to take place.

In count one, Mwale being charged with Corrupt Practices by Public Officer, it was alleged that on dates unknown, but between March 1st 2017 and October 31st, 2018, at Lusaka, jointly and whilist acting together with other persons unknown, being a public officer namely a Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Defence, did corruptly receive cash gratification of USD$200,000 from Eagle Trading International Limited as a reward for facilitating the payment of management fees to Africa Security Academy emanating from a contract for the supply of uniforms to the Ministry of Defence, a matter or transaction concerning the Ministry of Defence a public body.

In count two which is that of Corrupt practices particulars are that Mpoha, the second accused on a dates unknown ,but between March1st 2017 and October 31st, 2018 at Lusaka in the Lusaka District of the Republic of Zambia, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, did corruptly give USD$200, 000 cash gratification to Mwale as a reward for facilitating the payment of arrangement fees to Africa Security Academy.

The matter was adjourned to October 25th for possible plea.

(Mwebantu)