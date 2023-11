STATE COMPENSATES MWALITETA WITH K900,000

THE Lusaka High Court has entered a consent judgment awarding UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta and James Sichomba K900,000 each as compensation for wrongful prosecution.

In 2019, Mr. Mwaliteta and Mr. Sichomba were arrested for the possession of unlawful weapons and were later acquitted by the court.

(Source: Diamond TV)