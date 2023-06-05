STATE FAILS TO AVAIL A WITNESS IN MALANJI, YAMBA CASE

….begs court for an adjournment

Lusaka, Monday, June 5, 2023 ( Smart Eagles)

The Lusaka Magistrates’ court has adjourned former Foreign Affairs Minister Hon Joe Malanji’s case due to the State’s failure to avail a witness.

In this case, Hon Malanji and former Secretary to the Treasury Mr Fredson Yamba are charged with willful failure to comply with procedure relating to procurement, and being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

When the matter came up for continuation of trial today, the State begged court to have the case adjourned.

The State claimed that they had arranged for one witness who later on called to let them know that they won’t be available for trial today.

The State further explained that they made follow ups this morning which proved futile.

“We will be unrealistic to seek an adjustment into the afternoon. It is with regret that we apply for an adjournment into tomorrow,” said the State.

“This application comes as an inconvenience to the defense and the Court.”

The defence however lamented that it is regretable that they had to “waste today.”

The defense advised the State to prepare more than one witness in future to avoid such from happening.

In granting the State’s application, Magistrate Irene Wishimanga who is sitting under the Economic and Financial Crimes Court said it is unacceptable that the State prepared one witness.

“In future, prepare even Three witnesses so that you don’t waste the Court’s time and that of the accused,” said the Magistrate.