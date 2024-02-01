State House Criticizes Edgar Lungu’s ‘tavern Mentality’ of ‘mpeleniko tubili nalelo kalipila mailo’ Approach To Governance

STATE House Chief Communications Specialist, Clayson Hamasaka, has condemned former President Edgar Lungu’s advice to the current government as suggestive of a ‘tavern mentality’ of ‘mpeleniko tubili nalelo kalipila mailo’.

Yesterday, Mr Lungu, alongside other opposition leaders held a press briefing urging government to move on and find solutions instead of dwelling on the mistakes of the previous regime.

But Mr Hamasaka said it is time for Mr Lungu to display honesty, maturity, and accountability, rather than advocating for the government to ignore outstanding debts and simply ‘move on.’

He accused Lungu of reflecting a reckless leadership mentality, likening it to the expression, ‘mpeleniko tubili nalelo kalipila mailo,’ which translates to ‘just give me two, I will pay tomorrow.’

“What Mr Lungu is advising the current government is to just ignore all those nkongoles by not paying the people owed and just ‘move on’. From this reckless statement of just ‘move on’, one can see the typical PF mentality leadership in government. It was like “bane kabiyeni musende fye inkongole fikaisova. We shall just ignore the debts.

Edgar Lungu’s reasoning is a typical tavern mentality of ‘mpeleniko tubili nalelo kalipila mailo’. And when tomorrow comes ‘ati ibaleniko fye naiwe’, just move on,” he said.

Mr Hamasaka said such an approach dismisses the gravity of the country’s economic challenges.

The Communications Specialist criticised Mr Lungu for downplaying the consequences of the previous administration’s actions, particularly the alleged criminally contracted debts that have hindered economic development.

Mr Hamasaka said there is need for honest questions about who is responsible for the current state of the country.

He also highlighted the financial challenges faced by the United Party for National Development administration due to the alleged reckless borrowing by Mr Lungu and the PF.

(Mwebantu)