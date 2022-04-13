Nkwazi House rehab funds channelled to needy areas

President Hakainde Hichilema has not shifted to Nkwazi House because he wants the money required to renovate the residence for the head of State to be channeled to other areas of need.

Featuring on 5FM’s “The Burning Issue” programme yesterday, Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya said it is cheaper for the head of State to live in his residence than spend colossal sums of money on renovating Nkwazi House.

“We have a President who is not bothered about himself. He puts the interests of Zambians first,” Mr Bwalya said.

He said some water connecting pipes at Nkwazi House have fallen off, among other installations which need to be rehabilitated for the President’s official residence to be habitable.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail