STATE HOUSE STAFF, OTHERS INJURED IN RTA

SEVERAL people, including State House Chief Communications Specialist, Clayson Hamasaka, are nursing serious injuries following a Road Traffic Accident on March 27, 2024 around 17:30 hours at Nyawa Junction about two kilometers south of Kalomo Town.

Involved was 27-year-old Given Tembo of Makeni Villa in Lusaka who was driving a government registered Mazda B50 vehicle bearing registration number GRZ 776 CP which was north bound, with a Hamakasa, on board.

Hamasaka of Woodlands in Lusaka sustained chest and general body pains, with the driver also having some bruises and the duo are admitted to Kalomo Urban Clinic.

Also involved was Prospine Sibulaya, 30, of Muyambango Village in Nyawa Chiefdom, who was driving a south bound Mitsubishi Canter bearing registration number AJF 851 ZM, with seven passengers on board.

Southern Province Commissioner of Police, Auxensio Daka, tells Byta FM Zambia that the accident happened when the driver of the Mitsubishi canter turned right without due care and in the process was hit by the oncoming Mazda motor vehicle which had the right of way.

The passengers on the Canter have been identified as Honest Siabatwa, 53, Last Chilombe, 45, Emeldah Munyaka, 35, Judith Kahale aged 12, Sylvia Kafula, 67, Chanda Chilufya, 45 and Costinah Maadale, 40, who all suffered varying injuries.

Byta FM