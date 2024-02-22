STATE PLOTS MURDER CHARGE AGAINST LUSAMBO

Lusambo

Lusaka-22nd February 2024

Police in Lusaka have summoned former Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo.

This is according to a Police Call-out issued by Deputy Chief Inspector, Kenneth Mwamba.

Lusambo is expected to appear at Police Service Headquarters on 22nd February 2024.

  3. The heading is very misleading, given that there is no reference to any charge whatsoever. It only states that Mr. Bowman Lusambo is required for the purpose of investigations.

