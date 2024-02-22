STATE PLOTS MURDER CHARGE AGAINST LUSAMBO
POLICE SUMMON BOWMAN LUSAMBO
Lusaka-22nd February 2024
Police in Lusaka have summoned former Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo.
This is according to a Police Call-out issued by Deputy Chief Inspector, Kenneth Mwamba.
Lusambo is expected to appear at Police Service Headquarters on 22nd February 2024.
