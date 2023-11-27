State To Compensate Transport Minister Close To Half A Million Kwacha For The Trauma He Experienced After Police Officers Pointed A Gun At Him In 2020

Tayali wins K450,000 compensation for trauma of having gun pointed at him

The Attorney General has agreed to compensate Transport Minister Frank Tayali with K450,000 for the trauma he experienced after police officers pointed a gun at him in 2020.

In a consent judgment signed by ZS Legal Practitioners and the Attorney General, it has been agreed that the state will also cover the plaintiff’s costs, totaling K80,000.

Mr. Tayali had filed a lawsuit against the state before the Lusaka High Court, seeking compensation for the ordeal he endured.

The incident occured when he accompanied UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema, now the President of the Zambia, who was summoned by the police for questioning at Police Service headquarters.

Credit: Diamond TV