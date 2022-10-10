STATE WANTS TO JOIN KABUSHI, KWACHA PETITION

By Rhodah Kesia Mvula

The State has filed an application to be joined to the matter in which Green Party President, Peter Sinkamba and Governance Activist, Isaac Mwanza sued the Electoral Commission of Zambia for failing to call for fresh nominations despite two aspiring candidates for Kabushi and Kwacha constituencies resigning from the race.

When the matter came up for judgement, the State made an application for joinder to the matter because it borders on public interest.

The Constitutional Court has allowed the application and adjourned the matter to a later date for the State to make submissions.

Among the reliefs, the applicants are seeking a declaration that the nominations and elections held in Kabushi and Kwacha Constituencies after 27th October, 2022 and 2nd November, 2022 respectively will be unconstitutional and illegal.