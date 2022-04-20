STATEMENT BY THE INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE MR. LEMMY KAJOBA ON ISSUANCE OF STATEMENTS THAT BORDER ON ENDANGERING STATE SECURITY.

The Zambia Police Service is concerned with the slowly emerging trend were some members of the public are issuing statements that have the potential to jeopardize or endanger the security of the country. We want to retaliate that our laws strictly provide for the offence of inciting to mutiny under Section 48 of the Penal Code that;

Any person who advisedly attempts to effect any of the following purposes, that is to say:

a) to seduce any person serving in the Defence Force or any member of the Zambia Police Service from his duty and allegiance to the President; or

b) to incite any persons to commit an act of mutiny or any traitorous or mutinous act; or

c) to incite any such persons to make or endeavour to make mutinous assembly;

is guilty of a felony, and is liable to imprisonment for life.

Arising from the above, we are urging the general citizenry that as they are enjoying their freedom of expression, they should not go overboard as doing so would be tantamount to committing an offence as stated under Section 48 of the Penal Code of the Laws of Zambia.

We would like to categorically warn that any person (s) who utters a statement that has potential to endanger the security of the country will be made accountable for their actions.

Lemmy Kajoba

INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE

20th April, 2022