Statement by UPND National Youth Chairperson, Gilbert Liswaniso on the recent pastoral letter written by the Catholic Bishops

Statement by UPND National Youth Chairperson, Gilbert Liswaniso on the recent pastoral letter written by the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB).

The United Party for National Development acknowledges the pastoral letter of the bishops and fully appreciates their continued commitment and stance on governance issues. It should be noted that this is not the first pastoral letter ever written, so the ruling party appreciates consistency and continuous dialogue on issues affecting the people.

UPND appreciates the recognition of achievements and the highlighting of areas requiring attention, and as a responsible Party in government with solid and focused leadership, the content of the letter is fully acknowledged.

To all UPND members, its supporters and the entire nation

Although the church focuses on religious matters, we must know that the church plays an important role in building the country and promoting the welfare of the citizens. The call of the Church emphasizes the importance of unity and calls for overcoming the divisions of the past as we strive to unite and build a better future for our country, Zambia.

The letter reminds us all of the great importance of love and unity, which we should all truly practice. As the ruling political party, we are eternally grateful to the church for the support given to us before and after the formation of the government. We promise that our government is on the right track to fulfill its promise to the people of Zambia.

We have seen positive changes together, including the return of Free Education and the effective execution of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) projects. This has truly changed the face of many constituencies while the residents are part of the development process. The restructuring of the debt which had crippled the economy, the increase in Social Cash Transfer and beneficiaries are among many achievements made. The crucial role in these achievements has been played by the support and encouragement of the church.

We are pleased to see that the UPND-led government is consistently raising the allocations for CDF projects, guaranteeing that development projects are implemented across the country without discrimination. Today opposition political parties are able to speak freely without any harassment and this is evidenced from Social media. While traders are operating freely without any harassment. There is need to unite for the improvement of our beloved Zambia and not personalities. It is important to emphasize that there can only be one Zambia, where every citizen is equal. We call on all our Zambians irrespective of party affiliation to demonstrate love, humility, and respect towards one another.

The collaboration between the government, the church, and the party is aimed at enhancing the lives of our people, and we are attentive and responsive to this call.

Meanwhile, we thank the President of Zambia, Mr Hakainde Hichilema for remaining focused, tolerant and uniting the country.

