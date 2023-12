STATEMENT BY ZAMBIA’S SIXTH PRESIDENT, DR. EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU, ON CHRISTMAS EVE TO REMEMBER THE BIRTH OF JESUS CHRIST

GLOBALLY, CHRISTMAS IS OBSERVED TO REMEMBER AND CELEBRATE THE BIRTH OF OUR LORD AND SAVIOUR, JESUS CHRIST.

BECAUSE JESUS WAS BORN IN ORDER TO REDEEM US FROM OUR INHERENT SIN THROUGH HIS DEATH, HE SHOWED UNPARALLELED LOVE FOR MANKIND.

IT IS THIS LOVE WE SHOULD REMEMBER, EMULATE AND SHARE AT ALL TIMES, ESPECIALLY DURING THE FESTIVE SEASON WHEN THIS THEME IS MORE EMPHASISED. SO LET’S SHOW LOVE AND FORGIVENESS TOWARDS EACH OTHER IF WE ARE TO BE CALLED CHRISTIANS, CHRIST-LIKE HUMAN BEINGS.

OF COURSE THIS IS NOT EASY TO DO BECAUSE WE ARE NOT AS PERFECT AS JESUS CHRIST WAS. HOWEVER, WE CAN DEMONSTRATE LOVE AMONG OURSELVES AS FAMILY MEMBERS AND FRIENDS, AND MORE SO TO THE VULNERABLE ONES, THE LESS PRIVILEGED, THROUGH DIFFERENT AND SIMPLE CHARITABLE GESTURES.

I SAY THIS BECAUSE FOR A LONG TIME, CHRISTMAS – PARTICULARLY IN ZAMBIA – HAS BEEN ASSOCIATED WITH THE CONSUMPTION OF SUMPTUOUS MEALS AND EXCHANGING OF GIFTS.

THE REALITY, HOWEVER, IS THAT TODAY OUR COUNTRY IS STRESSED ECONOMICALLY AND SOCIALLY. THAT NOTHWISTANDING, CHRISTMAS DAY WILL NOT BE POSTPONED.

SO THIS WILL NOT BE A CHRISTMAS OF BUYING NEW CLOTHES, NICE FOOD AND ENJOYING THAT UNIQUE AND EXPENSIVE DRINK AS A WAY TO CELEBRATE JESUS’ BIRTH.

BUT WE CAN STILL REMAIN OPTIMISTIC UNDER THESE CIRCUMSTANCES AND SHOW LOVE AMONG OURSELVES IN THE ABSENCE OF THESE MATERIAL THINGS BY FOCUSING OUR ATTENTION ON REFLECTING ON THE MEANING OF JESUS’ BIRTH AND DEATH.

PRAYER, THEREFORE, WILL BE VERY IMPORTANT. LET’S SPARE A MOMENT TO MEET WITH FRIENDS AND RELATIVES IN DIFFERENT CHURCHES AND LOCATIONS, EVEN IN THE CONFINES OF OUR HOMES, TO THANK GOD FOR THE GIFT OF JESUS TO US.

I AM AWARE THAT DURING A SEASON LIKE THIS ONE, WE AS A PEOPLE TEND TO EXPECT A LOT AS WE LOOK INTO THE FUTURE.

THE LIMITATIONS I ALLUDED TO EARLIER SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE US, ESPECIALLY WHEN OUR LEADERS FAIL TO INSPIRE HOPE IN US FOR A BETTER AND BRIGHTER TOMORROW.

GOD THE ALMIGHTY WHO GAVE US HIS ONLY BEGOTTEN SON TO COME AND REDEEM US FROM SIN WILL NEVER FAIL TO PROVIDE FOR US IN ALL ASPECTS OF OUR LIVES, INCLUDING LEADERSHIP. HE IS WATCHING OVER US AND SOON, HE WILL PROVIDE US WITH A LEADERSHIP THAT WILL REDEEM ZAMBIANS FROM THE CURRENT ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL HARDSHIPS.

LET US NOT LOSE HOPE. LET US NOT DESPAIR. IT SHALL BE WELL. LESA ALAKONTOLOLA VERY SOON.

THAT’S WHY WE SHOULD CELEBRATE THIS CHRISTMAS CAUTIOUSLY, OBSERVING ALL THE SECURITY AND SAFETY RULES WITH HEIGHTED ATTENTION SO WE CAN LIVE TO WITNESS THAT DAY WHEN GOD WILL BLESS ZAMBIA WITH A MORE CARING AND VISIONARY LEADERSHIP.

HAPPY CHRISTMAS TO ALL OF YOU COUNTRYMEN, WOMEN AND YOUTHS!!!

THANK YOU