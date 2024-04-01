STATEMENT BY ZAMBIA’S SIXTH PRESIDENT, DR. EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU, ON EASTER SUNDAY
Fellow Zambians, two days ago we remembered and celebrated the death of Jesus Christ, our King and redeemer. As we did that, we reflected on the meaning and importance of his death to us as mankind.
Today, he has risen from his death. And as we reflect on this important development, we want to remind ourselves always that a true leader is one who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way.
We also want to remind ourselves that authority without wisdom is like a heavy axe without an edge, fitter to bruise than polish. In a constitutional democracy, authority is directly derived from the people through the vote.
No matter the circumstances, we must always strive to deliver what we promised. Where we fail, it is only humane that we come back and explain ourselves without excesses of finger pointing.
In leadership, just like in ordinary life, mistakes are made and we must learn from them. With hindsight, we can become better shepherds.
This Easter was a poignant consideration of what has befallen our country; the drought. With prayer and introspection, it can be concluded that ours is a nation in search of reconciliation and true belief.
We stand at a crossroads as a democracy and also as a Christian nation. But nothing is insurmountable if we care enough. In Easter, we learn of pain and anguish but most importantly the power of forgiveness and love for humanity.
This is what God has granted us through his son Jesus Christ. How then can we depart from the teachings, the living sacrifice of Jesus? Can we today stand and confidently claim to be Christians, embracing the body of Christ when some of our leaders clearly show antichrist behaviour and issue statements that are not far from blasphemy?
Are we not opposing Jesus Christ when we call those who are working hard to explain his teachings as Lucifers? Are we not proving to be antichrist when we mock a day that is selected for prayers, forgiveness and reconciliation?
These are some of the questions we need to ponder on as we remember the death of Jesus Christ and celebrate his resurrection today.
Fellow Zambians, political power is transient but God’s reign is supreme. With the risen Christ today, we must hold hands and together dedicate our hearts and efforts to national reconciliation, justice and peace.
Our lips and hearts must sing from the same hymn book. Anything short of that won’t do.
Signed
Edgar C. Lungu
LUSAKA
31/03/2024
Why Edgar and his murderous PF must not be allowed to get back power in Zambia – Drawing Lessons from Haiti’s Current Political Crisis.
Haiti is currently going through a political crisis precursed by gang violence that has eroded the rule of law and challenged government institution such as the police, the army, the judiciary etc. criminal gangs have not only taken control of 80% of the capital porta prince but also forced the resignation of the prime minister. The history to the current situation where criminal gangs have become so powerful is that at one point through the political history of Haiti, politician armed and financed these criminal gangs which they used to aid their political careers. But now these gangs have become more powerful than their masters and have become autonomous and want political power for themselves. They have turned against their masters who created them. This situation compares to what was obtaining in Zambia during PF government where criminal gangs in Lusaka and Copper belt had become very powerful than the police such that they could not only threaten death to the opposition leaders but also even serving cabinet ministers. These criminal gangs were being financed and armed by the PF leaders as private armies to support their personal and collective political agendas. It became fashionable for criminal gangs calling themselved Americans, NATO etc to openly brandish their weapons such as pangas and guns on tv. Threaten and even perpetuate violence against any perceived enermy, opponent or supporters of their funders. The police were powerless to do anything. Criminals like kalimanshi, Chile one, space etc could commit any violence including murder and nothing could happen to them because the police were powerless. Assuming Edgar and his PF had won the 2021 elections how much power would these criminal gangs have now? What would have prevented them from doing what the criminal gangs in Haiti are doing right now. How can a normal zambian that experienced all that dream of having Edgar and pf back in power in Zambia. Do you miss the violence and criminal impunity that existed during PF? What’s wrong with you? Do you wish to have criminal like kalimanshi, space etc to come back and wreck havoc in our streets and communities? What’s wrong with you?. If it should come to that then it’s better we share the country so that those that want to be led by criminal gangs can live in their own and those of us that enjoy peace and sanity can live in our own. Even if meali meal prices should reach K2500 bringing back Edgar and his murderous PF back should never be an option please!!!