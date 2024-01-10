STATEMENT ON THE TEMPORARY REFUSAL OF EXIT – ARCHBISHOP EMMANUEL MILINGO

I wish to confirm that the Department of Immigration at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, on 9th January 2024, refused to clear Former Archbishop Emmanuel Milingo to leave the country for South Korea. The Former Archbishop was in the company of his South Korean wife when Immigration Officers stopped him from boarding an Ethiopian Airline Flight at around noon.

In keeping with our mandate of facilitating and regulating the movement of persons into and out of the country, the decision to deny the former Archbishop exit is based on confidential information received by the Department from his immediate family members. Effectively, we have instituted investigations into the matter.

Namati H. Nshinka (Mr)

PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

